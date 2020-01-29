'Urgent steps needed to support real estate & construction sector in Budget 2020'

The real estate and construction sector is the second largest employer in India, with deep links to the economy. There is an urgent need to provide targeted support to this sector in the Budget, Ritu Arora, CEO & CIO, Allianz Investment Management Singapore Pte Ltd, says in an interview to Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Edited excerpts:

Q) What are your expectations from the Budget? Do you think it will be a Budget that will count as growth estimates head south?

A) It is an important Budget, as most are. But, in itself, it is not the panacea for all the problems that face the economy. It should form the basis for actions that need to be taken to provide support to the economy at a time when growth is slowing down sharply. There is an urgent need for targeted measures.

We hope to see FDI norms being relaxed meaningfully in sectors such as insurance. This will bring in large pools of capital to India as well as help in further developing and deepening the financial sector, which is essential for India to reach its 5 trillion dollar goal by 2025.

Q) Do you think the government will be able to stick to the fiscal deficit target? What is the extent of slippage the market will be comfortable with?

A) A 50-60 bps slippage in the fiscal deficit target for FY 20 is now the consensus. We believe markets are already building in the same. But anything beyond that is not a great outcome. We believe the market is focusing more on FY21.

Here, I would say the focus should be more pro-growth and less on the fiscal, as slower growth is further exacerbating the fiscal balance. With the latest bank results, we are seeing a trend where stress in the financial system is once again going up.

This time it is the SMEs, mid-sized corporations and even the retail side where stress on CV portfolios is inching up. We believe the market will look at the quality of the spending in the fiscal.

If the quality is going up through incremental capex and targeted relaxations for certain sectors like real estate, auto, and construction, then even a 75 bps expansion in the deficit on the FY20 target, should be palatable to the markets.

Palatable of course does not mean that there will be no action in the markets. There will be action, yields may move higher but there would not be a major disruption.

Q) Which are the sectors likely to hog the limelight in the Budget and why?A) The real estate and construction sector is the second largest employer in India with deep linkages across the economy. Slowing real estate and construction means less demand for steel, cement, fewer trucks on road, fewer toll collections, less demand for the auto sector, in turn, less demand for steel and the loop goes on.

Therefore, there is an urgent need to provide targeted support to this sector such as making rental income on a residential property tax-free, RERA approved residential property purchased over the next three years should be made capital gains exempt, tax benefits on second homes should be supported. It is absolutely essential to get this sector going.

We also expect the auto sector to be in focus. Auto forms the backbone of organised Indian manufacturing. There is a need to bring volume growth back.

We hope the government announces a temporary but meaningful GST reduction for at least one year to give some respite to the sector.

We also hope to see a focus on the insurance sector. The sector needs capital urgently as it looks to consolidate and as RBI looks to de-couple banks from risks arising out of their insurance subsidiaries. Therefore, we expect FDI in insurance to be hiked meaningfully.

Q) Do you think the infrastructure sector could be a strong beneficiary of the Budget?

A) Focus on infrastructure has to be strong because of the multiplier effect of such investments. However, there is a limit to how much the government can do on its own.

There is a need for out-of-the-box solutions to channelise private investments and attract private players as well as the Indian public. GoI could take a leaf out of the box from jurisdictions such as Singapore and make capital gains as well as income distributions tax-free from investments in InvITs and channelise domestic retail money directly into brownfield infrastructure.

