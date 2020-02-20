Upward momentum in gold may continue fuelled by growth concerns

SunilKumar Katke

Gold crossed USD 1,600 mark for the first time after the US airstrike in Iran that killed Iran's top military personnel during January 2020. This time around, the threat of Corona Virus that led fatalities in thousands in China is driving the Gold prices by bringing the 2nd largest economy in the world to a halt.

In Indian markets the prices have touched Rs 41,500 per 10 grams backed by a single day gain of Rs 650 per 10 grams on Tuesday.

The upward momentum in gold may continue driving the yellow metal prices towards Rs 42,000-42,500 mark by the end of this month, the same is also fuelled by the medium term economic growth concerns driving the safe haven appeal of the yellow metal.

Silver on the other hand followed gold and crossed USD 18 mark with domestic prices surges to Rs 47,500 levels maintaining its upward journey towards 49,000-50,000 mark soon.

The largest traded commodity across the globe - crude oil improved from recent lows of Rs 3,550 levels per barrel in domestic markets towards Rs 3,760 levels, internationally Brent crude maintaining a USD 58 per barrel mark as on Wednesday.

With OPEC + nations looking towards increasing the output cut to counter the lack of demand from China due to the Corona Virus impact. However, Russian oil agencies are not in favour of increasing the production cut instead prefer extending the duration that may bring down the prices back to USD 55 mark for with a bearish tone, domestically we may see the prices trade in the range of Rs 3,550- Rs 3,600 mark per barrel by the month end.

The Author is Business Head - Commodities & Currency, Axis Securities Limited.

