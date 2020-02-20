App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Upward momentum in gold may continue fuelled by growth concerns

Silver on the other hand followed gold and crossed USD 18 mark with domestic prices surges to Rs 47,500 levels maintaining its upward journey towards 49,000-50,000 mark soon.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

SunilKumar Katke

Gold crossed USD 1,600 mark for the first time after the US airstrike in Iran that killed Iran's top military personnel during January 2020. This time around, the threat of Corona Virus that led fatalities in thousands in China is driving the Gold prices by bringing the 2nd largest economy in the world to a halt.

In Indian markets the prices have touched Rs 41,500 per 10 grams backed by a single day gain of Rs 650 per 10 grams on Tuesday.

Close

The upward momentum in gold may continue driving the yellow metal prices towards Rs 42,000-42,500 mark by the end of this month, the same is also fuelled by the medium term economic growth concerns driving the safe haven appeal of the yellow metal.

related news

Silver on the other hand followed gold and crossed USD 18 mark with domestic prices surges to Rs 47,500 levels maintaining its upward journey towards 49,000-50,000 mark soon.

The largest traded commodity across the globe - crude oil improved from recent lows of Rs 3,550 levels per barrel in domestic markets towards Rs 3,760 levels, internationally Brent crude maintaining a USD 58 per barrel mark as on Wednesday.

With OPEC + nations looking towards increasing the output cut to counter the lack of demand from China due to the Corona Virus impact. However, Russian oil agencies are not in favour of increasing the production cut instead prefer extending the duration that may bring down the prices back to USD 55 mark for with a bearish tone, domestically we may see the prices trade in the range of Rs 3,550- Rs 3,600 mark per barrel by the month end.

The Author is Business Head - Commodities & Currency, Axis Securities Limited.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 12:02 pm

tags #Commodities

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.