'Upside remains capped but sound mid & smallcaps offer better margin of safety'

We expect the trend to reverse in the coming months as there are many fundamentally sound mid and smallcap stocks available at a good bargain that provides a margin of safety and therefore appears attractive at current price levels, Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

edited excerpts:

Q) We started off the week on a muted note but do you think the next five trading sessions of 2019 will be volatile?

A) We have been maintaining 12,300 as the immediate target for the Nifty and it has almost reached that mark. The upside seems capped for now and we expect Nifty to trade within 12,100-12,400 this week.

However, the movement on the stock-specific front would keep the traders busy so plan your trade accordingly.

Q) On average, the number of stocks that have hit their 52-week low is almost twice compared to those that have hit their 52-week high. Is it a cause of concern?

A) The broader market indices (midcap and smallcap) are down between 5-7 percent in 2019 so far. Further, the rally in the largecaps has not been broad-based.

These are the reasons that more stocks are hitting their 52-week low. The decline is primarily led by stocks that have failed to report earnings recovery, given the sluggish economic scenario.

However, we expect the trend to reverse in the coming months as there are many fundamentally sound mid and small caps stocks available at a good bargain that provides a margin of safety and therefore appears attractive at current price levels.

Q) Q) The week will be truncated as we approach Christmas Holiday. Can we say that the much talked about Santa Claus rally has already begun as both Nifty and Sensex have formed new all-time highs?

A) We feel that the Santa has already given the gift as the benchmark indices have reached to their new record highs again. However, we believe the buoyancy will continue on the stock-specific front as we’re seeing rotational buying across the sectors. The focus should be more on stock selection now.

Q) With benchmark indices sitting at record highs, can you give us three stocks that are ripe for a breakout and can be considered a good 'buy on dips' stocks?

A) Traders can consider the following stocks for this week:

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: Buy | LTP: Rs 502 | Target Rs 514 | Stop Loss: Rs 485

Container Corp: Buy | LTP: Rs 581 | Target: Rs 610 | Stop Loss: Rs 560

JSW Steel: Buy | LTP: Rs 263 | Target: Rs 272 | Stop Loss: Rs 259