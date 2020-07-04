Upside for Nifty could remain capped around 10700-10800 zone: Aasif Hirani

Derivatives data indicates weakness if any could only unfold once below 10400-10300, while upside could remain capped around 10700-10800 zone, Aasif Hirani – Director, Tradebulls Securities, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Q) Nifty 50 reclaimed crucial resistance levels in the week gone by, and much of it could be because of short covering. What led to the rally?

A) The Nifty scaled above its 200-Days EMA, and also ended the week above its previous weekly swing high of 10,553. The action during the week picked up during the rollovers activity as Nifty saw relatively better rolls around 79 percent against its 3-Month Average of 71 percent while BankNifty remained tepid with rolls of around 81 percent.

The recent legs for the rally were contributed by large-cap IT names viz. Infosys & TCS added the fuel in the latter part of the week while RIL, ITC, and Bharti Airtel retained their outperformance.

The final day also saw some broad participation from the laggards viz. Infra & CapGoods sector stocks as both the sectors registered gains close to 3 percent while metals remained under severe pressure to end the day with a cut of another 1.3 percent.

A) On the daily scale, the Nifty has been oscillating within the upward sloping channel while its corresponding RSI value has been declining.

It has managed to close above its 200-Days EMA of 10,514 but with a Doji Star formation. The zone is also of major importance been the 61.8% retracement of its Jan-Mar fall.

OI PCR is placed 1.54 one shade lower below its previous reading. Technically, the index has been scaling higher with narrow ranged candles but the momentum indicators are diverging & indicating lack of strength.

Hence, it is ideal to refrain from leverage longs and maintain a trailing stop strategy. While due to its overbought state fresh shorts are warranted only on a breakdown below 10300 for a move towards 10000.

A) The steep value distortion in many of the small and midcaps during COVID-19 paved the way for outperformance as there was a sizable valuation gap between midcaps and large caps.

The partial opening of the economy has given confidence to investors resulting in small and mid-caps catching up with large caps.

Going forward, we may see outperformance but at tepid pace, as we have already seen the bulk of the rally in small & mid-caps.

Any vaccine for COVID-19 and improvement in business activity will drive the rally in the broader markets.

A) Most of the technology stocks retained their greens but TCS clearly remained the outperformer for the week as the stock surged towards Rs 2,200 with a wow gain of 3.81 percent.

During these uncertain times of lockdowns across the globe, the Global IT player Accenture posted better than expected revenues & upbeat in growth primarily lead due to a surge in digital demand.

For India IT companies most of the trends remain in line with the global IT trends which remain positive.

On the other hand, expectations from the TCS board to consider an interim divided seems to have added the extra pedigree as the stock surges towards its 52-week high placed around Rs 2,300.

A) After partial sales recovery in May, pent up demand has supported a steep recovery in June. Demand for compact small cars by first time users who were earlier dependent upon public transportation have contributed to the growth in June month as it was evident that companies that did not have small cars in their portfolio have lagged the recovery in June.

Recovery in rural India is fast compared to urban areas. Going ahead we are positive as inquiries and bookings have reached close to 60-70 percent of pre-COVID-19 levels.

A) In the next 6 months, we expect gold to test $1875-$1900 in the international market while in MCX probable levels would be in the vicinity of Rs 52000-Rs 54000.

