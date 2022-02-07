Upper circuit outshines lower circuit on a day Sensex cracks more than 1,300 points

Sensex, Nifty

On a day bears outpaced bulls, taking the BSE Sensex down by more than 1,300 points intraday, the biggest fall since January 24, stocks hitting the upper circuit outnumbered those locked in the lower circuit.

The Sensex tanked 1,023.63 points, or 1.75 percent, to 57,621.19, though there was a recovery of more than 300 points from the day's low amid short-covering and value buying.

The Nifty fell 302.70 points, or 1.73 percent, to 17,213.60, while the broader markets also slipped, though the quantum of fall was lower compared to the benchmarks. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices were down more than a percent each.

Traders seem to be cautious ahead of the monetary policy committee meeting that will begin on February 8 and will continue till February 10. Most experts expect no hike in key policy rates but the commentary is the key.

Banking financial services indices were down more than 2 percent each, while auto and realty indices corrected over 1 percent each.

Among others, the FMCG index was down 2 percent, followed by IT and pharma indices that declined more than 1 percent each. Among BSE Sensex 30 stocks, L&T, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Bajaj Finserv and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the biggest losers, correcting 3-3.6 percent.

However, BSE data shows that 450 stocks hit their upper limits on a day of corrections, while 308 stocks touched the lower circuit.

Ugar Sugar, Archies, Nahar Industrial Enterprises, Trident Texofab, Mandhana Retail Ventures, Arshiya, Imagicaaworld Entertainment, Bombay Rayon Fashion, PBA Infrastructure, Eros International, Shah Alloys, SEL Manufacturing, Sintex Industries and Sintex Plastics were among stocks that hit their upper circuits on Tuesday.

Stocks that hit the lower circuit included Aksh Optifibre, Arihant Capital Markets, Vaswani Industries, Aarvee Denims Exports, Anand Rayons, and Globalspace Technologies.

The price of the crude is one of the biggest risks, as the country imports 80-85 percent of its oil requirement. Brent crude futures have hit $94 a barrel, the highest level since October 2014, amid expectations that supply could remain tight.

Foreign institutional investors selling nearly Rs 7,000 crore worth of shares in February, so far, also dented market sentiment. They sold more than Rs 1.4 lakh crore worth of shares during October 2021-January 2022 amid expectations of faster tightening by the US Federal Reserve in 2022 to fight inflation.

“During the afternoon session markets added losses to continue their weak trade amid persistent foreign fund outflows. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pulled out as much as Rs 6,834 crore from Indian markets in the first four trading sessions of February,” said Narendra Solanki, head, equity research (fundamental) at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

