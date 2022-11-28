 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Upmove in Nifty has taken people by surprise, says WhiteOak's Ashish Somaiya

Moneycontrol News
Nov 28, 2022 / 03:59 PM IST

He believes that the IT sector, financial and non-lending financial sector, and consumer discretionary sector are going to perform 'very well in the next year or a couple of years'

Indian equity benchmarks continue to hit new highs.  A few days after the 30-pack Sensex crossed 62,000, the Nifty on November 28 hit a new high of 18,611, going past its previous best of 18,604 touched in October 2021.

The Indian market has performed well despite global tensions such as the Russia-Ukraine war, recessionary pressures across Europe, unrest in China and a strong dollar, WhiteOak Capital Asset Management Ltd CEO Ashish Somaiya said.

But the sharp upmove in the Nifty 50 has taken a lot of people by surprise, he said in an interview to Moneycontrol on November 25.

He, however, expects the global as well as domestic market to bounce back in the near future as investors anticipate the US Federal Reserve to slow the pace of rate hikes. Other central banks too are expected to be less hawkish on the monetary policy.

Fed chief Jerome Powell would on November 30 likely cement expectations that the US central bank would slow interest rate hike next month while reminding Americans that its fight against inflation would run into 2023.