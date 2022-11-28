Upmove in Nifty has taken people by surprise, says WhiteOak's Ashish Somaiya

Indian equity benchmarks continue to hit new highs. A few days after the 30-pack Sensex crossed 62,000, the Nifty on November 28 hit a new high of 18,611, going past its previous best of 18,604 touched in October 2021.

The Indian market has performed well despite global tensions such as the Russia-Ukraine war, recessionary pressures across Europe, unrest in China and a strong dollar, WhiteOak Capital Asset Management Ltd CEO Ashish Somaiya said.

But the sharp upmove in the Nifty 50 has taken a lot of people by surprise, he said in an interview to Moneycontrol on November 25.

He, however, expects the global as well as domestic market to bounce back in the near future as investors anticipate the US Federal Reserve to slow the pace of rate hikes. Other central banks too are expected to be less hawkish on the monetary policy.

Fed chief Jerome Powell would on November 30 likely cement expectations that the US central bank would slow interest rate hike next month while reminding Americans that its fight against inflation would run into 2023.

Also read: Jerome Powell to set stage for slowing Fed rate hikes amid hawkish tone Somaiya said the period between July and September was the worst in terms of margin pressures or input pressures, and market participants were now hoping that the “worst is behind us”. He believes that the IT sector, financial and non-lending financial sector, and consumer discretionary sector are going to perform "very well in the next year or a couple of years". Somaiya also said new-age investors can begin their investment journey with the Nifty 500 index fund or start with one of the multi-cap or flexi-cap funds after reading and understanding about how they manage money. "So if you don't know where to start, you want to enter equity (markets) and you don't know what to buy ... a good point would be to buy a Nifty 500 index fund because it's easy, simple, convenient, and with Rs 500 you can buy the whole market", he said.

Moneycontrol News

