Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 01:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UPL stock dips 2% after Investec cuts target price by 25%

Investec cut price target to Rs 785 from Rs 1,050 earlier due to depreciating Brazilian Real and on news around Arysta acquisition.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Crop protection products maker UPL's share price fell nearly 2 percent intraday on Monday after international asset management company Investec slashed its target price for the stock by 25 percent.

The research house has maintained its Buy rating on the stock but cut price target to Rs 785 from Rs 1,050 earlier due to depreciating Brazilian Real and on news around Arysta acquisition.

Investors are concerned regarding the valuation of the potential deal and current price factored in the possible risks from such a deal, it said.

Investec further said UPL's conservative approach to acquisitions in the past provides assurance, but the lower price target to factor heightened volatility in business environment and multiples of global generic agrochem peers.

Last week, the Mint said quoting people aware of the matter that UPL is close to buying the farm pesticides business of investor Bill Ackman’s Platform Specialty Products Corp.—known as Arysta LifeScience—for more than $4 billion in one of the largest outbound deals by an Indian company.

At 12:51 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 560.25, down Rs 3.50, or 0.62 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 01:03 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #UPL

