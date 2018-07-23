UPL rallies 15%; analysts remain positive as Arysta deal likely to be value accretive from FY20

Shares of agrochemicals company UPL rallied nearly 15 percent intraday on Monday after it announced acquisition of Arysta LifeScience Inc and its subsidiaries in a $4.2 billion all-cash deal.

UPL Corporation, the wholly-owned subsidiary of UPL in Mauritius has signed a definitive pact with Platform Specialty Products Corporation to acquire Arysta LifeScience.

Arysta is a global provider of innovative crop protection solutions, including biosolutions and seed treatment.

Following the acquisition, UPL will enhance its position as a global leader in agriculture solutions with $5 billion in combined sales, $1 billion in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) and 20 percent + EBITDA margin pre-synergies.

The said the deal is expected to be earnings per share (EPS) accretive by Rs 10 to 12 in FY20 and drive annual synergies of over $200 million. The company expects leverage to increase to 3-3.5x after the deal. Incremental interest cost will be $120 million.

Based on acquired EBITDA of $424 million for the twelve months ended March 2018, the enterprise value or EV to EBITDA purchase multiple is 9.9x (ex-synergies).

UPL Corp intends to fund the deal through a combination of newly issued equity and debt.

The transaction is backed by a $1.2 billion equity investment in UPL Corp from long-term investors including a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and TPG, a leading global alternative asset firm. ADIA and TPG will each invest $600 million for a combined stake of 22 percent in UPL Corp.

UPL Corp has received debt financing commitments of $3 billion for the balance of the consideration, with bullet maturity of 5 years, from MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Co-operative Rabobank U.A. (Hong Kong Branch).

Global rating agency S&P has revised outlook to Stable from Positive on proposed Arysta acquisition but affirmed its BBB- rating for the company.

Brokerage houses remained positive on the stock post this acquisition, but few brokerages slashed their target prices due to limited synergy benefits.

CLSA: Buy | Target: Rs 940 | Return: 71%

Arysta acquisition is EPS accretive and we believe the acquisition will remain EPS accretive despite no synergy benefits in FY20.

Investec: Buy | Target: Rs 785 | Return: 43%

Arysta deal is likely to be value accretive.

Risks associated with the Arysta deal are largely priced in and synergy realisation can result in significant upsides.

Valuations implied negative value for profitable India operations.

Kotak Institutional Equities: Add | Target: Rs 640 | Return: 16%

The acquisition of Arysta will cement UPL's position in top-5 global agrochemical players.

Kotak has retained its Add rating on the stock given reasonable valuation post recent correction, but reduced target to Rs 640 from Rs 850. "Limited clarity on synergies & negligible earnings accretion keep us cautious."

Emkay: Buy | Target: Rs 773 | Return: 40%

Emkay also has maintained Buy rating on the stock with reduced target price at Rs 773 from Rs 923.

The research house expects Arysta deal to be EPS accretive from FY20 and raised FY20 EPS estimate by 8 percent to Rs 55.30.

High leverage is a concern.

Credit Suisse: Buy | Target: Rs 850 | Return: 54%

Arysta deal can create significant value over the next few years but the execution is however critical, given the deal size & high debt burden. We factored in execution risk by adding a high risk rating.

Motilal Oswal: Buy | Target: Rs 664 | Return: 21%

While the acquisition of Arysta would drive significant synergistic benefits (product portfolio expansion, strengthened presence in Europe and cost synergies on backward integration and efficiencies), it would also result in a highly leveraged balance sheet for UPL.

We note that UPPL trades at 8.9x FY18E EV/EBITDA, and the acquisition has taken place at 9.9x FY18 EV/EBITDA of Arysta (at an 11 percent premium to UPLL’s current valuation). However, UPL acquired Arysta at CY17 EV/sales of 2.2x, which is at a 5 percent discount to valuation at which Platform Chemical acquired Arysta ($3.5 billion in October 2014 at EV/sales of 2.33x CY13).

Post-acquisition, not only FY20 EPS would shrink by around 8 percent (versus previous estimates), but also FY20 RoE would come down from 23.1 percent to 21.2 percent.

Further, FY20 net D/E would jump from 0.1 to 1.5 and FY20 net debt to EBITDA would rise from 0.4 to 2.6. While we revise up FY20 revenue and EBITDA estimate by 62 percent and 59 percent (building in financials of Arysta), respectively, we cut FY20 PAT estimate by 8 percent (due to higher interest cost on increased debt).

We, thus, cut valuation multiple from 17x to 13x FY20E EPS and arrive at a target price of Rs 664.

At 12:10 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 626.55, up Rs 76.30, or 13.87 percent on the BSE.

The above report is compiled from inputs available on public domain. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.