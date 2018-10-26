UPL posts 14% growth in Q2 net profit at Rs 270 crore; revenue grows to Rs 4,257 crore

UPL reported a growth of 14 percent (year-on-year) in its net profit for the September quarter at Rs 270 crore. The company reported a profit of Rs 237 crore during the same period of last year.

The revenue grew to Rs 4,257 crore for the quarter under review, a jump of 13 percent from Rs 3,770 crore posted last year.

It had a forex loss of Rs 52 crore, up from Rs 42 crore year on year.

At an operating level, the company reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at Rs 787 crore.

The EBITDA ex-forex stood at Rs 839 crore, while ex-forex EBITDA margin was reported at 19.7 percent.

The stock has fallen over 7.5 percent in the past one month, while in the past three days, it fell a percent. At 14:22 hrs UPL was quoting at Rs 608.70, up Rs 10.35, or 1.73 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 616.70 and an intraday low of Rs 585.50.