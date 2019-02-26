UPL hits 18-month high after Jefferies initiates coverage with buy

Crop protection products maker UPL shares hit a 18-month high of Rs 851 on Tuesday after global brokerage house Jefferies initiated coverage with a buy rating on the stock and expects to increase by 18 percent to Rs 1,000 apiece.

The stock gained 0.3 percent intraday. At 11:22 hours IST, it was quoting at Rs 850, up Rs 1.70, or 0.20 percent on the BSE.

Jefferies is constructive on the scale benefits, product mix & synergies from US-based agri-pesticides maker Arysta LifeScience Inc which acquired by the company for $4.2 billion in July 2018.

Arysta's acquisition could catapult UPL into the number 5th position globally, it said, adding over FY18-21, it estimates sales/EPS to register CAGR of 33 / 21 percent.

The brokerage believes interim hiccups should be ironed out, aided by solidification of core business and synergies.

Post recent uptick, stock might trade rangebound for a brief period, according to Jefferies.

