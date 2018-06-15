App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UPL gains 3% after Deutsche Bank reiterates buy call with a target of Rs 890

The global investment bank is betting on cross currency movements being favourable for the company so far.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of UPL gained around 3 percent in the morning trade on Friday after Deutsche Bank reiterated its buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 890 apiece.

The global investment bank is betting on cross currency movements being favourable for the company so far.

It also expects constant currency revenue growth to meet the upper end of guidance. Along with it, the margin could expand, driven by backward integration.

Deutsche Bank also expects 18% EPS CAGR in FY18-20.

The stock has lost 3 percent in the past one month, while in the past three days, it has gained over 2 percent. At 11:01 hrs UPL was quoting at Rs 704.00, up Rs 19.30, or 2.82 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 705.55 and an intraday low of Rs 686.65.
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 11:33 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #MARKET OUTLOOK

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.