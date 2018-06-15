UPL gains 3% after Deutsche Bank reiterates buy call with a target of Rs 890

Shares of UPL gained around 3 percent in the morning trade on Friday after Deutsche Bank reiterated its buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 890 apiece.

The global investment bank is betting on cross currency movements being favourable for the company so far.

It also expects constant currency revenue growth to meet the upper end of guidance. Along with it, the margin could expand, driven by backward integration.

Deutsche Bank also expects 18% EPS CAGR in FY18-20.

The stock has lost 3 percent in the past one month, while in the past three days, it has gained over 2 percent. At 11:01 hrs UPL was quoting at Rs 704.00, up Rs 19.30, or 2.82 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 705.55 and an intraday low of Rs 686.65.