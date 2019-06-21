App
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 01:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UPL climbs 5% as Deutsche maintains buy rating on strong biz outlook

UPL shares corrected 13 percent in previous two sessions on concerns like Mauritius Tax Law and Asian Swine Fever. Deutsche believes these concerns are overdone.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of agrochemical company UPL (erstwhile United Phosphorous) rebounded 5 percent intraday on June 21 after Deutsche Bank maintained a buy call on the stock.

The scrip had fallen more than 8 percent in the previous session.

The brokerage house also set the target price at Rs 1,050, implying a 21 percent potential upside from current levels.

The stock gained 38 percent in the last one year. It was quoting at Rs 905.00, up Rs 35.40, or 4.07 percent on the BSE at 1230 hours.

The global brokerage said the business outlook is strong and sharp, and correction seen in the previous session was a buying opportunity as it was not backed by any change in fundamentals.

Hence, the brokerage expects 24 percent EPS CAGR in FY19-21 led by synergy gains from Arysta acquisition.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 21, 2019 01:13 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #UPL

