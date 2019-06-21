UPL climbs 5% as Deutsche maintains buy rating on strong biz outlook

Shares of agrochemical company UPL (erstwhile United Phosphorous) rebounded 5 percent intraday on June 21 after Deutsche Bank maintained a buy call on the stock.

The scrip had fallen more than 8 percent in the previous session.

The brokerage house also set the target price at Rs 1,050, implying a 21 percent potential upside from current levels.

The stock gained 38 percent in the last one year. It was quoting at Rs 905.00, up Rs 35.40, or 4.07 percent on the BSE at 1230 hours.

The global brokerage said the business outlook is strong and sharp, and correction seen in the previous session was a buying opportunity as it was not backed by any change in fundamentals.

UPL shares corrected 13 percent in the previous two sessions on concerns like Mauritius Tax Law and Asian Swine Fever. Deutsche believes these concerns are overdone.

Hence, the brokerage expects 24 percent EPS CAGR in FY19-21 led by synergy gains from Arysta acquisition.