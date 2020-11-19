Upgrades outweigh downgrades by 4x post September quarter earnings; 10 largecaps in focus

India Inc. delivered nothing short of blockbuster results for the September quarter with big beats and upgrades. With an upgrade-to-downgrade ratio of 4:1 – this has been one of the best earning seasons in many years amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

The net profit of Nifty50 companies increased by double digits compared to muted expectations. Better-than-expected results reflect stronger-than-expected sales and volumes across sectors aided by lower costs, suggest experts.

“The September quarter earnings season got off to a positive start with a slew of companies beating expectations, which had been scaled down in recent months. The earnings surprise has been supported by a robust rural demand, increasing government spending, and cost control measures taken by corporates,” Harshad Patil – SVP and Chief Investment Officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance told Moneycontrol.

“The earnings upgrade was largely warranted as the expectations had been beaten down significantly. However, with most of the above-mentioned factors waning as well as a rise in input costs, the earnings would largely track the overall consumption demand and subsequent revenue growth for the corporates,” he said.

The September-quarter (2QFY21) corporate earnings season was a blockbuster one, with big beats and upgrades across our Coverage Universe. With an upgrade (>5%)-to-downgrade ratio (<-5%) of 4:1, this has by far been the best earnings season in many years, Motilal Oswal said in a report.

More importantly, corporate commentaries across the sectors suggest continued demand recovery in 3QFY21 underpinned by a healthy start to the festive season.

“Nifty sales declined 6.7% YoY (est. -5.2%), while EBITDA/PBT/PAT reported growth of 8%/14%/17% YoY (est. -0.3%/-7%/-5%). 62% of Nifty-50 companies reported a beat on our PAT estimates, and only 18% posted results below our expectations,” said the report.

In terms of sectors, Cement, Private Banks, PSU Banks, Healthcare, Oil & Gas (O&G), Technology, and Utilities reported YoY profit growth, while Auto, Capital Goods, Consumer, NBFC, and Retail reported YoY declines. The Telecom sector posted a loss.

Motilal Oswal is overweight on sectors like BFSI, IT, Healthcare, Auto, and Telecom and neutral on Consumer in their model portfolio.

The domestic brokerage firm prefers these 10 largecap stocks post Q2 results that include RIL, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, SBI and Hero MotoCorp.