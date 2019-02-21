App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 03:46 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Upbeat on capex companies and some commercial vehicle players: DSP Investment

Based on earnings, valuations have come to long-term averages, so the risk-reward looks favourable for Nifty stocks, said DSP Investment's Gopal Agrawal

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Gopal Agrawal, senior Vice President and head of macro strategy at DSP Investment Managers, spoke to CNBC-TV18 about current trends in the stocks market and shared his views on select sectors.

"Taking a view on Nifty, based on earnings, valuations have come to long-term averages, so the risk-reward looks favourable and interest rates too are on a downward bias. The third quarter earnings were mostly in line with expectations baring some inventory losses," Agrawal said on February 21.

Talking about the upstream companies that have gained traction due to lower crude prices, he said, "They have come to a reasonable valuation. There could be some upside in earnings for these companies with some of the underlying subsidy issues now under control. These companies are favourably placed in this environment of lower lighter fuel prices."

"The house is upbeat on capex companies as well as some commercial vehicle players that are expected to benefit from BS-VI transition", said Agrawal.

related news

With regards to the software services firms, he said, "The IT space has benefited from rising bond yields in US and rupee tailwind for the last 12-15 months, he said, adding that rupee may still be where it is but the dollar has topped. The IT space will act as a bit of defensive play in 2019 but will still be part of the portfolio".

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 03:45 pm

tags #Market Cues #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.