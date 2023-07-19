Unregistered advisory collects over Rs 1.29 cr in fee and vanishes

The market regulator started investigations after receiving complaints through emails between July 22, 2016, and July 25, 2016.

An entity marketed itself as a “prominent stock and commodity research house” collected over Rs 1.29 crore as fee for unregistered investment advice and now has vanished.

An order issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on July 19 has asked Vivan Equities owned by Ankush Patidar to refund the fee collected to clients and has prohibited it from selling its assets, properties including mutual funds/shares/securities held by it in demat and physical form except for the purpose of effecting refunds as directed above. Banks have also been directed to allow debit from the bank accounts of the Noticee, only for the purpose of making refunds to the clients.

Also read: Broker commits 'flagrant' violations and then ‘ghosts’ SEBI

The regulator has also barred it from the securities market for two years, restrained it from holding any Board or Key Managerial Position with any listed company and has fined its Rs 2 lakh under various sections of the SEBI Act.

The market regulator started investigations after receiving complaints through emails between July 22, 2016, and July 25, 2016.

On investigation, SEBI officials found that the firm was providing investment advisory services without being registered as an Investment Advisor with the regulator.

SEBI officials sent a showcause notice (SCN) to Patidar in the address given in his Aadhar and KYC documents submitted to the banks, but they received no response.

Notices were sent to the same address on personal hearing dates but there was no response from the firm or its proprietor.

The final order now has been passed ex-parte.

Also read: Did this advisory firm proprietor just try to misdirect Sebi, and fail?

In the order, SEBI’s Chief General Manager, K Saravanan wrote, “I note that the Noticee (Vivan Equities) received total credit of Rs. 89,80,231/- in the ICICI bank account no. 09450xxx8099 during the period from December 14, 2015 to October 10, 2022. Further, the Noticee received total credit of amount of Rs.39,22,414/- in the said Axis bank account no. 9140100xxxx4334 during the period December 23, 2014 to October 03, 2022. The Noticee received total amount of Rs. 1,29,02,645/- (Rupees One Crore Twenty Nine Lakh Two Thousand and Six Hundred Forty Five Only) as advisory fees, being the proceeds of an illegal activity and are liable to be refunded to the respective client.”