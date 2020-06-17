Unprecedented steps by central banks may create 'zombie markets': Mohamed El-Erian

Allianz chief economic advisor Mohamed El-Erian on June 16 said that investors should not only worry about "zombie" companies but "zombie" market as well.

In an interview with CNBC, El-Erian warned that asset prices are becoming distorted and detached from fundamentals.

“I think we’ve got to be careful about zombie markets,” he said. “We’re not there yet, but we’re starting to get close.”

Zombie companies are those that require bailouts to operate. In many instances, they continue to borrow money even though they are unable to pay off their debts. According to media reports, the number of such companies have been on the rise since the past decade.

“They eat away at the dynamism of an economy, they misallocate resources and they eat away at productivity,” El-Erian said. “So you may be keeping them alive today, but it comes at a cost.”

Taking cues from the concept, El-Erian explained that a situation of "zombie market" may arise if central banks and policymakers around the world continue to prop up assets, thereby destroying the market’s ability to allocate capital efficiently.

“Zombie markets are markets that are completely mispriced, they’re completely distorted,” he said. “Why? Because there is a policy view that you need to subsidize everything in markets for now.” His comments come on the back of various measures taken by the central banks to prevent the stock market from crashing. For example, the US Federal Reserve has pledged to buy corporate debt and unlimited amounts of Treasury along with lowering the interest rates to near-zero levels. In India as well, RBI has cut interest rates to multi-year lows apart from announcing a plethora of liquidity-boosting measures, with more in the pipeline. According to El-Erian, such measures have created a “win-win” mentality in the stock market.

