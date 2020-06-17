App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 10:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unprecedented steps by central banks may create 'zombie markets': Mohamed El-Erian

Zombie companies are those that require bailouts to operate. In many instances, they continue to borrow money even though they are unable to pay off their debts.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Allianz chief economic advisor Mohamed El-Erian on June 16 said that investors should not only worry about "zombie" companies but "zombie" market as well.

In an interview with CNBC, El-Erian warned that asset prices are becoming distorted and detached from fundamentals.

“I think we’ve got to be careful about zombie markets,” he said. “We’re not there yet, but we’re starting to get close.”

Close

Zombie companies are those that require bailouts to operate. In many instances, they continue to borrow money even though they are unable to pay off their debts. According to media reports, the number of such companies have been on the rise since the past decade.

related news

“They eat away at the dynamism of an economy, they misallocate resources and they eat away at productivity,” El-Erian said. “So you may be keeping them alive today, but it comes at a cost.”

Taking cues from the concept, El-Erian explained that a situation of "zombie market" may arise if central banks and policymakers around the world continue to prop up assets, thereby destroying the market’s ability to allocate capital efficiently.

“Zombie markets are markets that are completely mispriced, they’re completely distorted,” he said. “Why? Because there is a policy view that you need to subsidize everything in markets for now.”

His comments come on the back of various measures taken by the central banks to prevent the stock market from crashing. For example, the US Federal Reserve has pledged to buy corporate debt and unlimited amounts of Treasury along with lowering the interest rates to near-zero levels.

In India as well, RBI has cut interest rates to multi-year lows apart from announcing a plethora of liquidity-boosting measures, with more in the pipeline.

According to El-Erian, such measures have created a “win-win” mentality in the stock market.

“The mentality of the market is if they’re willing to do high yield, they’re willing to do equities, because after all, the last thing the Fed wants is a financial crisis to make the economy worse,” he said. “The market feels very strongly that it basically is holding the Fed hostage.”




Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 10:16 am

tags #India #MARKET OUTLOOK #markets #Mohamed El-Erian #world

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Delhi to reduce COVID-19 testing price to Rs 2,000-2,500: Report

Delhi to reduce COVID-19 testing price to Rs 2,000-2,500: Report

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

COVID-19 crisis| Only 35% of Delhi's lab capacity for tests being utilised: ICMR

COVID-19 crisis| Only 35% of Delhi's lab capacity for tests being utilised: ICMR

most popular

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.