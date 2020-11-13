Unlucky? Not really. Mr Market doesn't care much about Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th is considered an unlucky day by many, especially in the Western world. But the Indian market does not seem to conform to this widespread superstition.

Historical data shows that the Indian market barometer Sensex has not witnessed many sharp sell-offs on Friday the 13th since 1979.

Data from Ace Equity shows there have been just three instances since 1979 when Sensex fell more than 2 percent on a Friday the 13th. On the other hand, in the same period, there have been five instances when Sensex gained over 2 percent.

On October 13, 2000, Sensex fell 2.82 percent, which is the highest single-day fall of Sensex on a Friday the 13th since 1979.

On March 13, 2009, Sensex jumped about 5 percent which is the highest single-day gain of the index on a Friday the 13th since 1979.

Superstitions have been part of human lives. Friday the 13th is considered an inauspicious day. For many people, such superstitions turn into strong beliefs when they have a terrible experience on a particular day and if it’s repeated once or twice, such beliefs get stronger.

Some investors may care about such superstitions despite them being irrational.

A prudent investor always focuses on rationality, trend analysis and technical indicators to make a move.

"Whether to follow this or not, is solely an individual’s choice but in our sense, it’s always better to follow your studies when it comes to the stock market. Have faith in your own analysis, pick quality stocks and if you are a trader ‘trend is always your friend’, better to respect and follow it," said Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking.

Like superstitions, there are common myths also that undermine the idea of investing.

The common myths in the world of investing include- (1) investing is similar to gambling, (2) high risk is equal to high returns, (3) stocks that come down will go up and vice versa, (4) only experts and rich can make money in stocks, and (5) same analysis can be applied to many sectors or themes.

It is important to follow the thumb rules of investing which include doing research, understanding the company's growth prospects, following the macroeconomic trends and revisiting the portfolio.

Investing does not require a qualification, but it requires a lot of common sense.

The outlook of the market

At this juncture, it is important to look at what the trends are indicating. The sentiment is bullish and analysts and brokerages see Nifty may make a foray into the unchartered territory next year.

The markets have fully recovered the losses and with the US elections uncertainty behind, Samvat 2077 looks promising for the emerging markets, said Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer at Axis Securities.

"Nifty by next Diwali can touch 14,000. Markets have discounted FY22 earnings already and if earnings visibility improves, 2023 earnings will start getting factored. So, for FY23 Nifty earnings could easily cross Rs 700 and in that scenario a 14.000 on the Nifty index looks very likely," Kulkarni said.

Global brokerage firm Nomura is of the view that Nifty may hit the level of 13,640 by December 2021.

Nomura is of the view that the improvement in sentiment around the pandemic and improving high-frequency growth indicators and corporate earnings as the economy opens up could lead to market overlooking potential growth concerns that can emerge over time.

Nomura thinks capital flows resulting from improved risk sentiment will drive stocks in the near term.

The foreign brokerage firm also highlighted that the market sentiment is high due to positive reports about the coronavirus vaccine.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.