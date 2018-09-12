United Spirits shares fall 3% after Credit Suisse downgrades and cuts target price

Global brokerage house Credit Suisse downgraded liquor maker United Spirits to Neutral and also slashed target price of the stock to Rs 610 per share.

The research house cut earnings estimates by 9 percent / 15 percent for FY19 / FY20 as sharp hike in ethanol prices for fuel blending is a major risk to the business.

Gross margin expansion will become very tough, it feels.

At 15:20 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 574.25, down Rs 5.45, or 0.94 percent on the BSE.