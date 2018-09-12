App
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

United Spirits shares fall 3% after Credit Suisse downgrades and cuts target price

The research house cut earnings estimates by 9 percent / 15 percent for FY19 / FY20 as sharp hike in ethanol prices for fuel blending is a major risk to the business.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Global brokerage house Credit Suisse downgraded liquor maker United Spirits to Neutral and also slashed target price of the stock to Rs 610 per share.

Gross margin expansion will become very tough, it feels.

At 15:20 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 574.25, down Rs 5.45, or 0.94 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 03:30 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #United Spirits

