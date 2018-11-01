United Spirits jumps 8% as Morgan Stanley upgrades rating after Q2 earnings

Liquor maker United Spirits shares rallied nearly 8 percent intraday on November 1 as global brokerage house Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight after strong earnings in September quarter.

The research house also raised its target price to Rs 700 from Rs 650 per share earlier on signs of volume growth acceleration.

Cost rationalisation and improved efficiency can drive earnings, it feels.

United Spirits' second quarter earnings beat analyst expectations on Wednesday as it registered a whopping 69 percent on year growth in profit to Rs 258.7 crore, driven by operating income and higher volume growth.

"We have delivered robust gross margin improvement both in the quarter as well as the first half, driven mainly by savings from our productivity programme which more than offset the adverse impact of inflation," said Anand Kripalu, CEO.

Revenue during the quarter grew 14.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 7,128.2 crore driven by strong growth in both prestige and above segment as well as popular brands. It also benefited from a relatively lower base last year.

Prestige & above segment net sales increased 19 percent. The sales had also grown in double digits in the same period last year. The popular segment reported net sales growth of 8 percent driven by the underlying momentum and benefitting from a low base last year.

At operating level, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) surged 36.1 percent to Rs 432.4 crore and margin expanded 310 bps to 19.4 percent compared to year-ago.

"The operating income growth was driven by increased gross profit and lower staff costs, which more than offset higher marketing investment," United Spirits said.

The company further said gross margin was 49.1 percent, up 147bps YoY, largely driven by productivity gains that more than offset the adverse impact of inflation. Underlying gross margin improvement was 120bps, it added.

A CNBC-TV18 poll of analysts had estimated profit at Rs 177 crore and EBITDA at Rs 325 crore with margin at 15.2 percent for the quarter.

JPMorgan also maintained overweight call on the stock with a target price of Rs 550, citing strong all-around performance in Q2 with multi-quarter high margins delivery led by gross margin expansion, lower staff costs and productivity gains.

United Spirits said interest costs were Rs 42 crore, 37 percent lower than last year, driven by lower debt, improved debt-mix and lower interest rates.

However, Macquarie retained its underperform call on the stock with a target price at Rs 443 per share, though Q2 results were significantly ahead of the street's estimates.

At 1145 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 598, up Rs 23.45, or 4.08 percent with high volumes on the BSE.