United Spirits jumps 4% as Q2 margin beats estimates but analysts retain neutral stance

Shares of United Spirits gained 4 percent intraday on October 25 after the September quarter margin beat analyst estimates, but global brokerages retained neutral stance on the stock.

The stock has gained more than 20 percent in last one year. It was quoting at Rs 629, up Rs 19.85, or 3.26 percent, on the BSE at 1030 hours.

The liquor-maker’s profit fell 13 percent year-on-year to Rs 225 crore in the September quarter on account of weak operating income and tepid revenue growth of 3 percent.

Revenue, excluding bulk sale, was flat, hit by slowing consumer demand, liquidity challenges in certain markets and temporary supply chain disruption in the Scotch portfolio.

Prestige and above segment net sales growth was also almost flat, while popular segment net sales declined 1 percent overall compared to year-ago.

At operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 6.5 percent YoY to Rs 414 crore and margin contracted 190bps to 18 percent for the quarter, but both came in above analyst estimates.

EBITDA was expected at Rs 404 crore and margin at 17.2 percent for the quarter, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

While having a neutral call on the stock with a target price at Rs 650 per share, Credit Suisse said it was a very weak quarter on growth and margin, but large cuts in advertising and other expenses helped the company limit the fall in margin.

Cash flows were also weak due to a spike in working capital in first half of the FY20, the brokerage said, adding results had to be adjusted for one-off bulk Scotch sales.

"Working capital deterioration in first half was due to short-term liquidity. Gross margin was under pressure led by input cost inflation," said Macquarie, which also has a neutral call on United Spirits, with a target price at Rs 592 per share.