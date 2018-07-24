United Spirits gains 1% after Q1 profit rises 29%; Kotak Sec maintains ‘sell’

Shares of United Spirits gained around a percent on Tuesday morning after the company reported 29 percent rise in its net profit to Rs 81.3 crore.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 586.10 and an intraday low of Rs 560.00.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 62.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Diageo-controlled firm said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income during the quarter under review was at Rs 6,436.6 crore, up from Rs 5,847.7 crore in same quarter last fiscal, it added.

The company's performance has continued to improve in the first quarter as the operating environment has become more stable, United Spirits CEO Anand Kripalu said.

"During the quarter, overall net sales growth excluding the impact of operating model changes was 14 percent, benefitting from lapping the impact of highway ban last year, while also driven by improved performance of the Prestige and Above segment," he added.

Analysts are not very upbeat on the stock following the lesser-than-expected results the firm declared. Kotak Securities has maintained its sell rating.

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Equalweight | Target: Rs 650

The global research firm said that weak volume growth & sharp increase in operating costs affected margin. Further, the path to rising profit pools for liquor industry in Inddia is unlikely to be linear, it said. Going forward, it expects the stock to trade rangebound at current levels.

Brokerage: Kotak Securities | Rating: Sell

The brokerage house said that adjusted EBITDA was 16% short of our estimate on an increase in ad spends. Further, the margin at 11.3%, still far from the firm’s target of mid-high teens. It sees no reason for the company to turn positive despite having a sharp correction recently.

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Underperform | Target: Rs 443

Macquarie said that the operating profit miss was on the back of higher A&P & Other overheads. Adjusted PAT was 20% below estimates on account of lower margin. A&P spend & other overheads were significantly ahead of estimates, it observed.

The stock has lost around 13 percent in the past one month, while its three-day gain stood at 4 percent. At 10:22 hrs United Spirits was quoting at Rs 587.25, up Rs 8.00, or 1.38 percent, on the BSE.