Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

United Spirits fall 3% even as co posts Q3 profit of Rs 192 crore

The liquor giant reported about 43 percent surge in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, driven by strong sales of its premium alcohol brands.

Moneycontrol News
Shares of United Spirits fell 3 percent in morning trade as investors reacted to its Q3 performance.

It touched an intraday high of Rs 594.00 and an intraday low of Rs 564.65.

The liquor giant reported about 43 percent surge in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, driven by strong sales of its premium alcohol brands.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 192 crore, compared with Rs 135 crore a year earlier.

However, traders may have been concerned on earnings coming lower than expectations and margins coming under pressure.

At 09:30 hrs United Spirits was quoting at Rs 575.50, down Rs 5.75, or 0.99 percent.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 09:33 am

