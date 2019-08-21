App
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 09:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

United Spirits climbs 3% after promoter increases stake

The promoter spent Rs 195.96 crore for acquisition of the 0.46 percent stake, taking their total stake in the company to 55.24 percent from 54.78 percent earlier.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of United Spirits gained 3.4 percent intraday on August 21 after promoter Relay BV, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Diageo Plc, increased stake in the company.

The company in its BSE filing on August 20 said the Netherlands-based Relay BV acquired 33.10 lakh equity shares of liquor maker at Rs 591.95 per share in the morning through block trade window of BSE.

The promoter spent Rs 195.96 crore for acquisition of the 0.46 percent stake, taking their total stake in the company to 55.24 percent from 54.78 percent earlier.

The recovery official of Debt Recovery Tribunal was the seller, according to the block deal data of stock exchanges.

The stock rallied 12 percent in the last six months. It was quoting at Rs 590.35, up Rs 12.25, or 2.12 percent on the BSE at 0925 hours.

First Published on Aug 21, 2019 09:54 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #United Spirits

