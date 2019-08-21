United Spirits climbs 3% after promoter increases stake

Shares of United Spirits gained 3.4 percent intraday on August 21 after promoter Relay BV, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Diageo Plc, increased stake in the company.

The company in its BSE filing on August 20 said the Netherlands-based Relay BV acquired 33.10 lakh equity shares of liquor maker at Rs 591.95 per share in the morning through block trade window of BSE.

The promoter spent Rs 195.96 crore for acquisition of the 0.46 percent stake, taking their total stake in the company to 55.24 percent from 54.78 percent earlier.

The recovery official of Debt Recovery Tribunal was the seller, according to the block deal data of stock exchanges.