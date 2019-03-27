United Breweries jumps 6% on report of Heineken raising stake in co

United Breweries shares rallied 6 percent in the morning trade on March 27 after a media report indicated that Heineken raised its stake in the company.

The stock was quoting at Rs 1,409.80, up Rs 61.90, or 4.59 percent on the BSE, at 0936 hours IST.

According to the report by CNBC-TV18 quoting unnamed sources, Heineken purchased an additional 75 lakh shares (representing 2.8 percent of total paid-up equity of company) of United Breweries through block deal at Rs 1,395 apiece.

Out of total promoter holding, Heineken held 43.7 percent equity stake in United Breweries and Vijay Mallya has 8.08 percent holding in the company as of December 2018.

It was one of the major gainers in last one year, rising 47 percent.