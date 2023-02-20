 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
United Breweries down after MD resigns but SC stay on penalty order arrests downfall

Moneycontrol News
Feb 20, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST

In September 2021, the CCI found United Breweries, SABMiller India, Carlsberg India, and All India Brewers' Association guilty of cartelisation in the beer market and United Breweries was directed to pay Rs 751.83 crore as penalty.

United Breweries | CMP: Rs 1,480.65 | The stock was down over 4 percent after the firm posted loss of Rs 2.1 crore for December FY23 quarter, against profit of Rs 90.56 crore in same period last year, impacted by weak operating performance and exceptional loss of Rs 33.12 crore. Revenue for the quarter at Rs 1,611 crore grew by 1.9% over a year-ago period. On the operating front, EBITDA fell 54% YoY to Rs 76.65 crore and margin plunged 623 bps to 4.75% in the same period. Numbers missed analysts' expectations.

Shares of United Breweries fell more than 1 percent on February 20 after the company’s top managing personnel resigned. However, the Supreme Court stay on the penalty order of NCLAT and CCI limited the downfall in the stock.

At 10:44 am, shares of the company were trading 1.2 percent lower at Rs 1,458.15 on the BSE.

United Breweries, part of Heineken, announced that the company's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Rishi Pardal has tendered his resignation on February 16, 2023, and his six months notice period has begun.

Jacco van der Linden, President – Asia Pacific, Heineken, and a member of the United Breweries Board said, “With Rishi’s leadership, UBL (United Breweries) has successfully navigated through Covid-19 challenges and has made significant steps in integrating UBL into the Heineken Group while keeping a focus on the business.”