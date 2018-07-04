App
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

United Breweries down 3%, Goldman Sachs neutral with target Rs 1,171

Rising competitive intensity from global peers to challenge market share growth said Goldman Sachs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of United Breweries declined 3 percent intraday Wednesday as foreign research house Goldman Sachs has initiated neutral call on the company with a target of Rs 1,171 per share.

According to Goldman Sachs, the company is well placed to benefit from a pick-up in volume growth and premiumisation of the market.

The government intervention can be very disruptive to volumes/margins, while cultural/social norms and retail network issues to limit acceleration in beer consumption.

Also, rising competitive intensity from global peers to challenge market share growth said Goldman Sachs.

At 53x FY20e P/E Vs 43x the company is pricing in faster growth and better margin, it added.

At 10:52 hrs United Breweries was quoting at Rs 1,142.55, down Rs 29.05, or 2.48 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 10:59 am

