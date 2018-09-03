United Breweries down 1% as Kotak Securities maintains sell with target of Rs 1,100

Shares of United Breweries was down 1.3 percent intraday Monday as research house Kotak Securities has maintained sell with a target price of Rs 1,100.

According to research house the potential downside is 21.5 percent.

During the FY2018, there is a 180-degree of swing from year-beginning to year-end. Also, return ratios has improved but cash flow generation remains subdued, it added.

The firm likes long-term growth potential in beer, but stock is too expensive.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,462.35 and 52-week low Rs 775.75 on 24 August, 2018 and 08 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 5.21 percent below its 52-week high and 78.69 percent above its 52-week low.

The share rose 75 percent in last 1 year.

At 15:02 hrs United Breweries was quoting at Rs 1,388, down Rs 14.90, or 1.06 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Posted by Rakesh Patil