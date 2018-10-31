United Bank to raise up to Rs 3,000 cr by issuing shares on preferential basis

"The board of directors of the bank... has approved raising of equity capital, in one or more tranches, for an amount not exceeding Rs 3,000 crore by way of preferential allotment of equity shares," it said in a regulatory filing.
State-owned United Bank of India on October 31 said it plans to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore by issuing shares on preferential basis."The board of directors of the bank... has approved raising of equity capital, in one or more tranches, for an amount not exceeding Rs 3,000 crore by way of preferential allotment of equity shares," it said in a regulatory filing.
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 10:37 pm