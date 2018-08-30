Unitech touches 52-week low as Q1 net loss widens to Rs 72.95cr

Labourers work at a construction site in Phnom Penh, Cambodia (Image Source: Reuters)

Shares of Unitech touched 52-week low of Rs 3.75, down 3.3 percent intraday Thursday as company's net loss widened in the quarter ended June 2018.

The company's Q1FY19 loss was at Rs 72.95 crore against loss Rs 16.47 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue also fell to Rs 76.3 crore versus Rs 195.96 crore.

Meanwhile, company has minimised its losses from Rs 202.98 posted in March 2018.

At 12:03 hrs Unitech was quoting at Rs 3.95, up Rs 0.07, or 1.80 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil