Union Budget 2022: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Budget 2022, Market News, Stock Market News

The stock market on the day when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget in Parliament is expected to open in the green as trends on the SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index with a gain of around 169 points.

The BSE Sensex rallied 813.94 points to 58,014.17, while the Nifty50 jumped 237.80 points to 17,339.80 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 17,266, followed by 17,192.2. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,411.8 and 17,483.8.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget 2022 today

Keeping with tradition, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Union Budget 2022 for the next financial year in Parliament today. The Union Budget is the annual report of India as a country. It contains the Government of India's revenue and expenditure for the end of a particular fiscal year, which runs from April 1 to March 31.

US Markets

US stocks closed higher on Monday, at the end of a volatile month for Wall Street where the tech-heavy Nasdaq narrowly avoided its worst ever start to the year and the S&P 500 recorded its weakest January performance since 2009.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 406.39 points, or 1.17 percent, to 35,131.86, the S&P 500 gained 83.7 points, or 1.89 percent, to 4,515.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 469.31 points, or 3.41 percent, to 14,239.88.

Asian Markets

Japan’s markets were set to rise as stocks on Wall Street surged for a second session. Australia’s ASX 200, declined 0.32 percent in early trade.

Markets in mainland China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Singapore are closed for a holiday.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 169 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,517 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

Centre's fiscal deficit rises to 50.4% of FY22 target in April-December 2021

The Centre's fiscal deficit rose to 50.4 percent of the FY22 target in April-December 2021, with a huge increase seen in tax collections as well as capital expenditure for the month of December 2021, data released on January 31 by the Controller General of Accounts showed.

In April-November 2021, the fiscal deficit had amounted to 46.2 percent of the full-year target. The latest numbers on the government's finances come a day before the 2022 Budget is presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Economic Survey for 2021-22, tabled on Monday, said the Centre was "well on track" to meet its fiscal deficit target of 6.8 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Eight core sectors' growth for December comes in at 3.8% vs 3.4% in November

India's eight core sectors grew by 3.8 percent in December 2021, compared to 3.4 percent in November 2021, the government said on January 31. According to data provided by the commerce ministry, coal output rose by 5.2 percent, while that of refinery products increased by 5.9 percent.

The increase in output in December 2021 was largest for natural gas, which posted an increase of 19.5 percent. Cement followed closely, with its output rising 12.9 percent.

India's GDP contracted 6.6% in FY21, lower than previously estimated

India's GDP contracted by 6.6 percent in FY21, according to the National Statistical Office's first revised estimate released on January 31. The revised estimate compares favourably with the provisional estimate of a 7.3 percent contraction, released in May 2021.

The first revised estimate is compiled using institution-wise detailed data, instead of the benchmark-indicator method, which is employed to arrive at the provisional estimate. In nominal terms, the GDP is now estimated to have shrunk by 1.4 percent in FY21 as against the provisional estimate of a 3.0 percent contraction.

Oil posts biggest monthly gain in a year on tight supply, political tensions

Oil prices rose on Monday to end January with their biggest monthly gain in a year, boosted by a supply shortage and political tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

The most-active Brent contract, for April delivery, traded 74 cents higher, or 0.8 poercent, to settle at $89.26 per barrel. The front-month contract, for March delivery , which expired at the end of the session, rose $1.18, or 1.3 percent, to finish at $91.21. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.33, or 1.5 percent, to close at $88.15 a barrel.

Government collects Rs 1.38 lakh crore as GST in January

The goods and services tax (GST) collection crossed the Rs 1.30 lakh crore-mark for the fourth time as the government collected Rs 1,38,394 crore in gross GST revenue for January 2022, the finance ministry said on January 31. The last time the Centre’s GST collection stood below the 1.30 lakh crore mark was in September 2021, when it collected a gross GST revenue of Rs 1.17 lakh crore.

The government recorded its highest monthly GST collection at Rs 1.39 lakh crore in April 2021. Revenues for January 2022 were 15 percent higher than GST revenues in the same month last year and 25 percent higher than the GST revenues in January 2020, the ministry said.

Results today

Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Elecon Engineering, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, IFB Industries, Indian Hotels, Indoco Remedies, Jubilant Ingrevia, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Laxmi Organic Industries, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, Poonawalla Fincorp, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Triveni Turbine, TTK Prestige, and VIP Industries will release quarterly earnings on February 1.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 3,624.48 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 3,648.65 crore in the Indian equity market on January 31, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies