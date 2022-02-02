Union Budget 2022 opts for conservatism, hoping for strong private sector revival

Budget 2022

Dhananjay Sinha, MD & Chief – Strategist at JM Financial Institutional Securities

The aggregate fiscal construct of the Union Budget 2022 reflects higher-than-expected conservatism with a very modest expenditure expansion of 4.6 percent at Rs 39.45 lakh crore. The emphasis continues to be on attempts to crowd-in private capital expenditure by continued acceleration of government capital outlay.

Capital outlay for FY23 is budgeted at Rs 7.5 lakh crore, which is a growth of 24.6 percent over the revised estimate (RE) of Rs 6.6 lakh crore for FY22.

Revenue expenditure, which constituted 84 percent of the total expenditure in FY22RE at Rs 31.7 lakh crore, is slated to decline to 81 percent in FY23BE at Rs 31.95 lakh crore, which is flat on YoY basis (0.9 percent YoY).

Reflecting an even more conservative view on consumption spending, the total revenue spending net of interest payments at Rs 22.56 lakh crore in FY23BE is a decline of 4.1 percent. From the available spending data till December 2021, we derive that after having grown by 10.6 percent FY23 YTD, the incremental spending for Q4FY22RE is estimated to decline by 4.4 percent YoY.

Fiscal deficit FY23BE at Rs 16.61 lakh crore is merely an expansion of 4.5 percent over FY22RE; as a ratio of GDP, it is projected to decline to 6.4 percent from 6.9 percent in FY22. But more importantly, reflecting the cutback in revenue spending, the revenue deficit at Rs 9.9 lakh crore is budgeted to decline by 9 percent YoY or to 3.8 percent of GDP from 4.7 percent in FY22BE.

Also, the effective revenue deficit (net of revenue spending in the nature of capital outlay) is budgeted to decline by a huge 20 percent or to 2.6 percent of GDP in FY23BE from 3.7 percent in FY22RE.

The assumption on disinvestments (Rs 65,000 crore) is much lower than FY22BE at Rs 1.75 lakh crore, which indicates that LIC's disinvestment is assumed to go through in FY22. Collections from Spectrum auction (Rs 52,800 crore) is on the higher side, given that telecom companies are pressing for reduction in 5G prices. Dividend pay-outs from RBI (Rs 73,900 crore) and PSU companies (Rs 40,000 crore) appear reasonable.

Thus, the Budget math appears to assume a strong revival in private sector demand, both household consumption and private sector capex. Nominal GDP growth is assumed at Rs 258 lakh crore or 11.1 percent YoY, which is a marked deceleration from FY22.

Hence, with both net tax revenue growth at 9.6 percent and total spending growth of 4.6 percent lower than the nominal GDP growth, the role of fiscal support to the overall GDP trajectory in FY23 is expected to diminish.

In addition, given that the Union Budget continues to rely on an additional fiscal deficit window for the state governments with an outer limit of 4 percent of the state GDP, the termination of GST cess compensation in June 2022 will likely see state spending also getting moderated.

Announcement and allocation relating to sectors indicate continued emphasis on road construction. While the target of 25,000 km road construction looks ambitious, one can expect an improved pipeline for construction companies. Likewise, higher defence outlays reserved for domestic players at 68 percent favours indigenisation.

Alongside the stepped-up capital outlay by the Centre and the support to state governments for the same, the Budget also seeks to safeguard domestic capital goods manufacturers through higher customs duties on imported items. These include items under agri produce, chemicals, fabrics, medical devices, electronic products, gems and and jewelleries. The Budget talks of a comprehensive rationalisation of concessional customs duties.

Extension of the PLI scheme for data centres and warehousing is also targeted to encourage domestic manufacturing and commercial real estate. The emphasis on Gati Shakti reflects potential gains for logistics companies at large, even as it creates competition for existing ones. Measures to enhance digitisation efforts should be sentimentally positive for the digital space.

Increase in allocation for PM Awaas Yojna should aid volume traction for cement companies. In the chemical sector, the chemical free farming is a negative for manufacturers of pesticides and related agri inputs.

The other thing that is worth noting is the intent to start a digital currency. The provision to impose 1 percent TDS and 30 percent taxable rate on gains from digital wealth transactions is an acknowledgment that digital currencies are making significant inroads into the Indian markets.

Overall, the Budget gambit hinges crucially on hopes of improved traction in India’s private sector, quick revival in private capex, pick-up in employment, wage growth, and leveraging potential of the banking sector. The construct of the Budget is strongly geared towards fiscal consolidation, in the context of rising interest rates on elevated public debt which, at 92 percent of GDP (states and GoI), has risen to an 18-year peak.

Private sector capex is attempted to be encouraged with a considerable element of protectionism from imported goods, thereby deepening the reliance of Atmanirbhar and the import substitution theme. Contraction in real revenue spending of the government will create a negative fiscal multiplier effect in the near term that will need to be counterbalanced by a very strong revival in household spending, which as of now remains fairly muted. The risk to the gambit can arise from continued slack in consumption demand.

