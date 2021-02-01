MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Union Budget 2021 | Steel stocks trade mixed as government cuts customs duty

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a 7.5 percent reduction in customs duty on steel.

Moneycontrol News
February 01, 2021 / 01:11 PM IST

Shares of steel-manufacturer traded mixed after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a reduction in customs duty on steel in her Budget speech on February 1.

Shares of Jindal Stainless, JSW Ispat, Mahamaya Steel, Scan Steels and Narayani Steels were trading in the red, falling up to 4 percent. However, shares of Tata Steel, JSW Steel, SAIL and Mishra Dhatu traded in the green.

Customs duty on steel has been reduced to 7.5 percent. Besides, in order to provide relief to MSMEs and recyclers, steel scrap duty has been removed.

Experts said the move will put pressure on domestic steel prices and hit the margins of producers across the board. However, end-user industries such as automobiles and real estate will benefit.

The Union Budget 2021 was overall positive for the market as there was no COVID tax, while personal and corporate tax remained untouched in the Budget, they said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #steel #Union Budget 2021
first published: Feb 1, 2021 01:11 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.