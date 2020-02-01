Union Budget 2020: LIC's entry in the primary market to create the largest company by m-cap

The entry of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) in the primary market will create the largest company by market capitalisation of the country.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech on February 1 proposed to list the largest insurer LIC and cited that the government is planning to offload part of its stake in the fully owned insurance behemoth.

“The government plans to raise funds via LIC IPO,” said Nirmala Sitharaman at the Budget Speech 2020. Currently, the government holds 100 percent in LIC.

The company, in terms of market capitalisation (m-cap), will be the largest that has ever made the entry into the primary market.

"Life Insurance Corporation is likely to become the country's biggest company by market capitalisation on the day of the listing given it’s the largest company in terms of the assets under management," said Kajal Gandhi, Analyst, ICICI Direct.

"Assets under management (AUM) and profits will also be the key determinants. Being a government-owned entity, it is likely to see the valuation gap against private players. At even 25-30 percent of its AUM, the company can be valued at around Rs 8-10 lakh crore. Even a 10 percent dilution will be difficult for the market to absorb in one go and the government may look at doing this in lots,” Gandhi added.

In terms of m-cap, Reliance Industries currently holds the top seat, with an m-cap of Rs 8.77 lakh crore, followed by TCS (Rs 8.12 lakh crore) and HDFC Bank (Rs 6.57 lakh crore).

The Life Insurance Corporation of India was founded in 1956 when the Parliament of India passed the Life Insurance of India Act that nationalised the insurance industry in India.

LIC manages assets in excess of Rs 31 lakh crore as of July end this year.