Unidirectional lowering of growth forecasts by IMF is worrisome: Sachchidanand Shukla

Shivam Shukla
Apr 12, 2023 / 01:17 PM IST

The Mahindra Group chief economist was reacting to IMF managing director Kristalina Georgiva’s lowering of world GDP growth projections. He, however, said in such a scenario, a faster-growing large economy like India will gain greater importance

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowering global growth downwards is a matter of serious concern, said Mahindra Group chief economist Sachchidanand Shukla. He believes that the most recent downgrade follows a trajectory of unidirectional lowering of growth forecasts by the IMF since the global financial crisis (GFC).

He has expressed his concern through a tweet: “Forecast revisions are normal but the real worrisome part is the unidirectionality of these forecasts from #IMF. Ever since #GFC fcsts have been revised only downwards & repeatedly. Note the <3% fcst for next 5 yrs is the lowest since 1990 & < 3.8% avg for the past 2 decades.”

Shukla elaborated on the issue in a recent conversation with Moneycontrol about his views on the recent IMF downgrade, the global economy and the Indian stock market going ahead.

On the issue of IMF’s recent forecast, he said, “The IMF avers that global GDP will grow by around 3 percent per annum for the next five years.  This is the worst medium-term outlook since the 1990s and below the 3.8 percent average over the last 20 years. The war in Ukraine and still higher inflation have combined with the reversal in all major drivers of global growth i.e., globalisation, peace dividend, etc., leading to this dire prognosis.”