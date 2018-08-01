Unichem Laboratories slips 3% on USFDA observations for Pithampur unit

Shares of Unichem Laboratories slipped 3.5 percent intraday Wednesday as company received 4 USFDA observations for Pithampur unit.

The company's API manufacturing facility at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh was inspected by USFDA from July 23 to 27, 2018.

The USFDA (United States Food and Drug Administration) made four observations which do not impact continuity of the company's business and its manufacturing activity.

The company proposes to respond to these observations within 15 business days.

The Pithampur facility manufactures API for use in the production of formulations that are exported to the USA.

At 12:35 hrs Unichem Laboratories was quoting at Rs 232.25, up Rs 2.10, or 0.91 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil