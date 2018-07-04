Unichem Laboratories rallies 5% on USFDA approval for Montelukast chewable tablets

Unichem Laboratories share price rallied more than 5 percent intraday on Wednesday after the company received final ANDA approval for its Montelukast Chewable tablets, 4 mg and 5 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration to market in the US.

The Montelukast chewable tablets are the AB rated generic equivalent of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corporation's Singulair tablets, 4 mg and 5 mg.

The drug is indicated for the prophylaxis and chronic treatment of asthma in adults and pediatric patients 12 months of age and older, and the prevention of exercise-induced broncho constriction in patients 15 years of age and older.

It is also used for the relief of symptoms of allergic rhinitis.

The product will be commercialised from Unichem's goa plant, the company said.

At 14:48 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 243.05, up Rs 6.80, or 2.88 percent on the BSE.