Unichem Laboratories jumps 6% on EIR from USFDA for Pithampur, Roha facilities

Unichem Laboratories share price rallied 6 percent intraday Monday after the US health regulator cleared Pithampur and Roha facilities.

The US Food and Drug Administration inspected Pithampur unit during July 23-27 and Roha from July 30 to August 3, 2018.

After the inspection, Unichem said active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) manufacturing facilities at Pithampur and Roha have received establishment inspection reports (EIR) from the USFDA.

The EIR indicated closure of inspections at both facilities, it added.

At 11:50 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 213.30, up Rs 6.20, or 2.99 percent on the BSE.