you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 09:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unhedged F&O bets to attract higher margins from today

The margin call for risk-takers can shoot up to 20-25 percent. Meanwhile hedged strategies will become cheaper by 50-70 percent

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Traders making unhedged bets in India’s equity derivatives market will have to pay higher prices upfront from today, June 1, as per the new norms of the National Stock Exchange.

According to the new norms, market participants betting on the directional movement of any index or stock will have to shell out more margin, while traders who hedge their positions will see initial margins drop.

However, the benefit of lower margin will not be available to traders who are trading in derivatives as a hedge against their share portfolio.


Hedging is a risk management strategy employed to offset losses in investments by taking an opposite position in a related asset.

related news




NSE has raised the Price Scan Range (PSR) which is a variable component in determining the Standard Portfolio Analysis of Risk (SPAN) - the prices futures traders pay upfront to brokers before placing their bets.


The margin call for risk-takers can shoot up to 20-25 percent. Meanwhile, hedged strategies will become cheaper by 50-70 percent, suggested media reports. This could, however, dry up liquidity in the derivatives segment of the Indian market, they added, quoting experts.

The key purpose of the increasing the margin could be to dissuade traders from making riskier bets at a time when the volatility is high due to concerns relating to the coronavirus.

In theory, traders buying or selling futures or options contract without hedging their positions are exposed to unlimited losses which can be detrimental to their financial well-being.

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 09:48 am

tags #F&O) #India #markets #NSE

