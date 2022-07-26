English
    Uneven rains, sowing pose upside risk of food inflation: Nomura

    It is too early to raise an alarm, its report added, since the rains could even out in August.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 26, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST
    Rice production could be severely affected if this rain pattern continues.

    The country sees uneven rains and consequently uneven sowing, stoking an upside risk of food inflation, if this situation continues.

    The July rains are being watched closely because this month and the last are crucial for kharif crops. It has become more important as the country recorded a monsoon deficit of 8 percent in June.

    According to a Nomura report, the rainfall has been 11 percent above normal as July comes to a close but it was distributed unevenly with higher concentration in Central and South India, lag in the Northwest and a steep 15 percent below-normal in the East and the North East. 

    The impact is evident in kharif sowing, with the acreage for rice down 17 percent on-year and that for pulses rising sharply. "Overall, the food grain acreage is tracking at minus-4.6 percent year-on-year as of mid-July,” Nomura said. 

     

    If this pattern of rain keeps up, then there would be “a downside risk to agriculture GVA growth and an upside risk to food inflation”, the report said. A continuation of the situation could affect food production, especially rice.

    India's CPI inflation has stayed persistently above the Reserve Bank of India's target range, with the June number at 7.01 percent and April to June average at 7.3 percent. The central bank missed its targeted range of 4-6 percent for the second quarter after 6.3 rise in consumer prices during January to March. Normal monsoon is crucial to keep this number within the range for the next quarter.

    Nomura analysts said that it is too early to raise an alarm because “if monsoon rains progress in August and are geographically more even, kharif sowing could still pick up”.

     
