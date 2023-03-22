 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Understanding Trading and Settlement Holidays: What investors need to know

Shivam Shukla
Mar 22, 2023 / 07:39 PM IST

Trading holidays and settlement holidays exist to give market participants a break from the regular trading and settlement activities.

Q: What is a settlement holiday?

A: A settlement holiday is a day when no settlements take place, and no delivery of stocks is made.

Q: Why do trading holidays and settlement holidays exist?

A: Trading holidays and settlement holidays exist to give market participants a break from the regular trading and settlement activities.