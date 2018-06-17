Understanding option moneyness and expiry for beginners

Shubham Agarwal

Moneyness:

Have you come across various terms used in Options Trading like In the Money, Out of the Money & At the Money? Let’s learn what these means before you start trading options.

Moneyness is the relationship of the Option strike to the underlying. The option price is a summation of the intrinsic value and the Time value. Intrinsic value is the value from the underlying price whereas Time value is the component of the time to expiry.

The Terminologies:

In the Money:

An option is called “In the Money” if the option has a positive intrinsic value which means if the underlying expires at the current level the option will have a positive cash flow to the buyer of the option.

At the Money:

The option is called “At the Money” when the underlying is quoting at the strike price. If the underlying expires at this price on the day of expiry there is no payoff to the buyer. As the underlying is quoting at the strike price before expiry this indicates an equal probability of the option coming in the money to it expiring out of the money.

Out of the Money:

An “Out of the Money” option is an instrument which has no intrinsic value. If the underlying expires at the current level these options will have no cash flow to the buyer of the option.

Moneyness with Option Types:

These moneyness will be different for different option types i.e. Calls & Puts. Let’s learn them both.

Call Option:

A call option is called to be “In the money” if the Underlying price is greater than the Strike Price.

A call option is called to be “At the money” if the Underlying price is equal to the Strike Price.

A call option is called to be “Out of the money” if the Underlying price is less than the Strike Price.

A put option is “In the money” if the Underlying price is less than the Strike Price.A put option is “At the money” if the Underlying price is equal to the Strike Price.

A put option is “Out of the money” if the Underlying price is greater than the Strike Price.

Expiry:

Unlike the Cash market, Options instrument does have an expiry date. The settlement takes place on a future date and the pricing of options contains the value for a time which is dependent on days to expiry.

As options are wasting assets (it expires someday), it cannot be held in portfolio as an investment. Options are generally used either for generating trading income or as a hedge against portfolio.

Due to its natural defined life, position sizing is extremely important else complete investments can be blown away in a single expiry if the instrument moves against.

Types of Expiries:

There are multiple types of expiries for options trading in India.

Weekly Options:

Currently, Banknifty is the only instrument with weekly options listed on NSE. Weekly options don't mean that the life of the Option is just 1 week. If we look at the active instruments right now, Bank Nifty has options for every week right till 30-Aug-18. The option contracts are open for trading but expiries are scheduled every week. Weekly options expire on the last Thursday of every week.

Monthly Options

Monthly options have been in trading for over a decade. Last Thursday of every month is scheduled for expiry but similar to weekly options these instruments are listed for more than a month and active for trading. For almost all instruments, the highest liquidity is available in near month option expiry instruments.

Long Dated Options

These options have a relatively longer expiry generally in years. These options are widely used by portfolio investors for hedging their portfolios or to create structures. Traders also place speculative bets with a relatively longer horizon on these instruments.

