Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 12:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UltraTech rises after Morgan Stanley retains overweight call with target of Rs 4,760

The merger of Century Cement with UltraTech Cement comes into effect from October 1.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Cement manufacturer UltraTech Cement gained over a percent intraday on October 1 after global research firm Morgan Stanley retained overweight rating on the stock with target at Rs 4,760 per share.

The merger of Century Cement with UltraTech will be effective October 1 and the acquisition was likely to be EPS accretive but the margin may be dilutive in the near term, it said.

The stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 2.39 times on September 30, with the stock gaining 10 percent in the last seven days.

At 12:40 hours, UltraTech Cement was quoting at Rs 4,260.45, down Rs 70.10, or 1.62 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 4,407.30 and an intraday low of Rs 4,260.45.

First Published on Oct 1, 2019 12:58 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #UltraTech Cement

