UltraTech rises after Morgan Stanley retains overweight call with target of Rs 4,760

Cement manufacturer UltraTech Cement gained over a percent intraday on October 1 after global research firm Morgan Stanley retained overweight rating on the stock with target at Rs 4,760 per share.

The merger of Century Cement with UltraTech will be effective October 1 and the acquisition was likely to be EPS accretive but the margin may be dilutive in the near term, it said.

The stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 2.39 times on September 30, with the stock gaining 10 percent in the last seven days.