UltraTech Q1 profit doubles to Rs 1,199 cr, margin beats expectations

UltraTech Cement has reported higher-than-expected earnings for June ended quarter 2019, with standalone profit doubling to Rs 1,199 crore from Rs 598.4 crore in the previous year.

The strong growth in revenue, operating income and margin boosted profitability. Standalone revenue grew 14.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 9,795 crore in Q1.

"After the completion of Century Textiles transaction and coupled with the ongoing expansions, the company will achieve an installed capacity of 117.35 million tonnes per annum, inclusive of its overseas operations," UltraTech said.

In case of Nathdwara Cement, company said with major overhauling of plants and completion of quality upgradation, Nathdwara has been fully integrated with UltraTech systems and processes, and plants have achieved optimal efficiencies.

Standalone earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation shot up 57 percent to Rs 2,550 crore and margin expanded 700bps to 26 percent compared to year-ago as power and fuel cost declined 3.7 percent and freight and forwarding expenses fell 5.7 percent YoY.

Profit was estimated at Rs 1,120 crore on revenue of Rs 9,717 crore and EBITDA was expected at Rs 2,398 crore with margin at 24.7 percent for the quarter, according to a poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18.