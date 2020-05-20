UltraTech Cement's Q4 may be subdued; key points to watch for

Cement manufacturer UltraTech Cement may report a subdued set of numbers for the March quarter on May 20.

While the quarterly numbers will be in focus, the market will also eye an update on the road ahead, especially on acquisitions and expansion. Muted operational performance is expected to lead to a decline in net earnings.

Brokerage firm Sharekhan by BNP Paribas expects UltraTech's volume to decline 2.7 percent year-on-year (YOY) affected by COVID-19 led disruption while realisations are expected to rise by 3.5 percent YoY.

Sharekhan expects EBITDA per tonne of Rs 1,046 (up 0.7 percent YoY, up 9 percent QoQ), led by higher realisation YoY and decline in power and fuel costs.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects an 11 percent YoY volume decline in Q4FY20, factoring the COVID-19-led countrywide lockdown in the last week of the quarter, which is the peak sales period for the sector.

"We expect blended realizations to increase by 2.4 percent QoQ led by stable price hikes pan India," said Kotak.

Kotak expects energy cost to decline sequentially on consumption basis due to fall in pet coke prices in previous quarters.

"We estimate cement EBITDA/ton to increase to Rs 1,142/tonne (up 13 percent QoQ, up 5 percent YoY) led by the higher realization and lower variable costs partially offset by higher fixed cost from volume loss," said Kotak.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects the company's net sales to see a YoY fall of nearly 11 percent but EBITDA margin percentage may climb to 24.9 against 20.5 in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Motilal's estimates show the company's adjusted PAT may grow 8.9 percent YoY.

Experts point out that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a cascading effect on the cement, infrastructure and building material sectors, which depend on domestic infrastructure and housing demand.

UltraTech's numbers may show signs of stress due to COVID-19, but the outlook is what investors will read keenly.

