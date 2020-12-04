UltraTech Cement shares touch 52-week high as brokerages keep 'buy'

Nomura has reiterated 'buy' with the target at Rs 6,100 per share.

UltraTech Cement Ltd

UltraTech Cement share price touched 52-week high of Rs 5,104, rising 4 percent in the morning trade on December 4 after broking houses maintained "buy" rating on the stock.

The share price rose 23 percent in the last three months.

At 0930 hours, UltraTech Cement was quoting at Rs 5,075, up Rs 181.50, or 3.71 percent, on the BSE.

Here is what brokerages have to stay about the stock:

Dolat Capital

The broking house has broadly maintained its estimates for FY21E/ FY22E/ FY23E as it previously factored 5.6 mtpa capacity addition in FY22E versus 6.7 mtpa now. A proposed expansion of 12.8 mtpa will contribute marginally in FY23E volume as it will commence from Q3FY23 (4.1 mtpa) and Q4FY23 (8.7 mtpa).

The company will continue to witness healthy operating cash flow (average Rs85.9 bn/year) and free cash flow (average Rs59.2 bn/year) leading to further deleveraging. Being the largest player in the Indian cement industry is its UltraTech's biggest advantage. The brokerage maintains "buy" with an upward revised target price of Rs 5,834 based on 15x (14% discount to 5-year average) consolidated Sept’22E EV/EBITDA.

Motilal Oswal

The broking estimates a 14 percent/28 percent CAGR in consolidated EBITDA/PAT over FY20–22E, driven by robust volumes and lower operating and interest costs. The valuations are reasonable at 12.2x FY22E EV/EBITDA and $179/t of capacity, around 20 percent discount to its past five-year average and 10 percent discount to its past 10-year average.

The stock is also trading 30 percent cheaper than peer Shree Cement, versus the historical average of 10 percent. It valued the company at 14x FY22E EV/EBITDA to arrive at a target price of Rs 5,760. Reiterates "buy".

CLSA

The large capacity expansion announcement should enable the company to grow faster than the industry and improve profitability. With several players expanding capacity, pricing pressure could be a risk. the brokerage maintained a buy call and raised the target to Rs 5,900 from Rs 5,600 per share, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Macquarie

The broking house has maintained an "outperform" rating with the target at Rs 5,362. The management laid out near and long-term growth targets. The management expects to have a net cash balance sheet by FY23 notwithstanding the Capex plans. The expansion to largely reflect in FY24 volume and FY21 & FY22 earnings, reported CNBC-TV18.

Nomura

The research house has reiterated buy with the target at Rs 6,100. The domestic cement capacity to increase by over 18 percent, while the expansion cost below $60/T. The expansions to address shortfall & boost company’s presence in East & Central India, reported CNBC-TV18.