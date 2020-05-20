App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UltraTech Cement posts net profit of Rs 3,243 crore; announces dividend of Rs 13

Consolidated net sales stood at Rs 10,579 crore against Rs 12,170 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

UltraTech Cement, an Aditya Birla group company, on May 20 announced a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,243 crore for the March quarter of financial year 2020. A CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the consolidated net profit to the tune of Rs 850 crore. The same in the corresponding period of last year stood at Rs 1,064 crore.

Consolidated net sales stood at Rs 10,579 crore against Rs 12,170 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

Volumes declined 16 percent against a CNBC-TV18 poll of 9-12 percent.

Close

Consolidated EBITDA came at Rs 2,443 crore against a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 2,166 crore, while consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 22.7 percent against a CNBC-TV18 poll of 20.57 percent.

related news

The company said during the year it had successfully reduced its net debt/EBITDA ratio to 1.7 times from 2.83 times as on March 31, 2019.

Talking about the impact of COVID-19 on the business,  the management said construction activity across the country was halted, which is normally at its peak in March, leading to an adverse impact on the its operations during the quarter ended March 31.

The board of directors has recommended a dividend of 130 percent at the rate of Rs 13 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10 per share, aggregating to Rs 375.21 crore.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 20, 2020 03:41 pm

tags #earnings #Results #UltraTech Cement

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Centre released Rs 15, 340 crore as GST compensation cess in FY 2020-21: Sources

Centre released Rs 15, 340 crore as GST compensation cess in FY 2020-21: Sources

Biocon Biologics on track to achieve $1 billion FY22 revenue target: CEO Christiane Hamacher

Biocon Biologics on track to achieve $1 billion FY22 revenue target: CEO Christiane Hamacher

UK's Cambridge University to hold all lectures online next year

UK's Cambridge University to hold all lectures online next year

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.