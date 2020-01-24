UltraTech Cement Q3 preview: Analysts expect up to 100% jump in PAT

UltraTech Cement will release its December quarter numbers on January 24 and most brokerages are expecting a healthy PAT by softer volume growth due to weak sales in October and November 2019.

Other than the numbers, brokerages say an update on acquisitions and expansion will be the key things to watch out for.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services is of the view that UltraTech may report an 86.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in PAT while EBITDA margins may come at 20.2 percent.

However, Motilal expects net to be tepid, with a rise of 3.1 percent YoY, and flat grey cement volumes. Realisations may decline 3.8 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), it said.

Brokerage firm Kotak Securities expects a 2 percent volume growth led by stronger sales in December, partly offset by weaker sales in October and November.

Besides, the brokerage expects blended realisations to decline by 3 percent QoQ, led by sharp price declines in East and South during the quarter.

Kotak's estimates show the net sales of UltraTech Cement for Q3FY20 may have jumped 27.1 percent YoY and 15.4 percent QoQ.

"EBITDA is expected to see a 61.9 percent YoY jump and EBITDA margin will see a rise of 530 bps YoY. Reported PAT may see a sharp rise of 104.1 percent YoY or 43.4 percent QoQ," Kotak said.

Kotak expects cement EBITDA/ton to decline to Rs 1,125/ton (up 4 percent QoQ and 45 percent YoY) with weak realisations partly offset by lower costs.

Similarly, brokerage firm Emkay Global expects a 17.5 percent YoY rise in UltraTech's net sales for December quarter, while EBITDA and EBITDA margin are likely to see a 43 percent and 343 bps YoY jump, respectively.

Emkay estimates show a 70.1 percent YoY jump in PAT and a 14 percent YoY volume growth due to additional volume from cement plants of Century Textiles.

"We expect a 3 percent YoY growth for grey cement realization (down 3 percent QoQ). Opex/ton is expected to decline 1 percent YoY. EBITDA/ton is expected to be at Rs 969 against Rs 772 in Q3FY19," Emkay said.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.