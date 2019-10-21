UltraTech Cement Q2 preview: Expect strong profit growth on higher realisations, EBITDA

UltraTech Cement is expected to post stellar numbers for the July-September quarter, driven by strong operating income and higher realisations year-on-year (YoY), but sequential numbers are likely to be weak amid lower realisations from south/east markets.

According to brokerages, the profit growth range is 80-130 percent and revenue may increase in single-digit with volume growth of 2.5-4 percent YoY due to consolidation of acquired assets.

"We expect a 2.5 percent volume growth led by growth in July and September, partly offset by weak August volumes. We expect blended realisations to decline by 3.5 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) led by sharp price declines in East and South during the quarter," said Kotak which expects profit growth of 132 percent YoY.

Motilal Oswal expects blended realisations to decline 4.5 percent QoQ but increase 3.7 percent YoY.

Expected lower fuel cost and pet coke & coal prices may boost operating profit in the quarter ended September 2019. Hence, EBITDA growth could be around 50-60 percent YoY.

"Fuel costs should decline due to lower pet coke and coal prices but the majority of benefit to come in Q3FY20. We estimate cement EBITDA per tonne to decline to Rs 1,320 (down 12 percent QoQ, but up 61 percent YoY) with weak realisations partly offset by lower costs," said Kotak which expects EBITDA growth of 65 percent YoY (down 16 percent QoQ) and margin expansion of 716 bps YoY (contraction of 241 bps QoQ).