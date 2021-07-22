UltraTech Cement Q1 results beat estimates, profit more than doubles to Rs 1,700 crore

UltraTech Cement on July 22 said its June quarter consolidated profit more than doubled to Rs 1,700.03 crore against Rs 793.08 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations jumped 54 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 11,830 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 7,671 in Q1FY21.

EBITDA for the said quarter came at Rs 3,307.5 crore against Rs 2,077.7 crore YoY while EBITDA margin stood at 27.96 percent against 27.08 percent YoY.

Barring revenue, the numbers came in better-then-expected. A poll of analysts done by CNBC-TV18 had estimated profit at Rs 1,428 crore, revenue at Rs 11,980 crore, EBITDA at Rs 3,026 crore and EBITDA margin at 25.25 percent for Q1FY22.

"The second wave of COVID-19 impacted domestic cement consumption in rural/urban areas alike. With gradual ease of lockdowns since June 21, the construction activities are treading towards normalcy," the company said in its BSE filing.















The company said its expansion program is on track and estimated to be completed by the end of FY23. On completion the capacity will be augmented to 136.25 mt. The company expects to commission all the projects as per the original schedule.













"With projections of a likely third wave, the company is closely monitoring the situation. It remains cautiously optimistic, given its inherent financial and operational resources and the government's continuing thrust on infrastructure activities and housing construction," the company said.