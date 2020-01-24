UltraTech Cement misses Street estimates; reports 48.5% jump in standalone net profit

UltraTech Cement, one of India’s the largest cement manufacturers, on January 24 posted lower-than-expected numbers for the December quarter.

On a standalone basis, the company's net profit jumped 48.5 percent YoY to Rs 643.2 crore, which was below the expectations of the brokerages. A CNBC TV18 analyst poll had estimated the number to be around Rs 771 crore.

The company, however, reported an 80 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 712 crore against Rs 396 crore in Q3FY19.

Consolidated net sales came 1 percent lower at Rs 10,176 crore against Rs 10,294 crore in the year-ago period.

Standalone revenue came at Rs 9,981.8 crore against Rs 9,774 crore in Q3FY19. A poll of CNBC-TV18 had estimated the numbers to come at Rs 10,581 crore.

Standalone EBITDA came at Rs 1,786.2 crore against CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 2,127 crore, while standalone EBITDA margin was at 17.9 percent against CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of 20.1 percent.

The company acquired 21.2 mtpa cement capacity from Jaiprakash Associates in June 2017 which, the company said, was operating in line with its plants.

"Phase I of the Bara Grinding Unit having a capacity of 2 mtpa has been commissioned," the Aditya Birla group company said.

The company said it was positive on its growth prospects as signs of revival were visible in some markets in the latter part of Q3FY20.

This, together with the government's firm commitment to revive the economy and the thrust on infrastructure spending augur well for the growth of cement demand, UltraTech said.